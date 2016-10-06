Home /
Little Rock police: Accident involving school bus injures at least 1
This article was published today at 4:39 p.m.
Little Rock police say they are responding to an accident involving a school bus in front of a local Wal-Mart store.
In a tweet shortly after 4:30 p.m., the police department said at least one person was injured in the wreck at 2700 S. Shackleford Road.
An Arkansas Online reporter is headed to the scene.
Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this developing story.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Little Rock police: Accident involving school bus injures at least 1
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.