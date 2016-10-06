Home /
Little Rock police searching for man they say shot person at party
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 11:57 a.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
Police are searching for a suspect in a July shooting who is considered armed and dangerous, according to a Little Rock Police Department post on Facebook.
Police say Terry Ray Adams was kicked out of a party July 9, then returned more than an hour later and shot a person in the abdomen, according to the post.
Adams is wanted for possession of firearms by certain persons and first-degree battery, according to the post.
Adams is around 5 feet 11 inches tall and drives a 1998 Dodge A15 pickup with Arkansas license plate number 609SYH, according to the post.
Police asked anyone with information to call (501) 404-3036.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: Little Rock police searching for man they say shot person at party
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
YoungHog says... October 6, 2016 at 12:18 p.m.
seems a little late.. Did they just get a name.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.