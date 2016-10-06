Little Rock police searching for man they say shot person at party

Police are searching for a suspect in a July shooting who is considered armed and dangerous, according to a Little Rock Police Department post on Facebook.

Police say Terry Ray Adams was kicked out of a party July 9, then returned more than an hour later and shot a person in the abdomen, according to the post.

Adams is wanted for possession of firearms by certain persons and first-degree battery, according to the post.

Adams is around 5 feet 11 inches tall and drives a 1998 Dodge A15 pickup with Arkansas license plate number 609SYH, according to the post.

Police asked anyone with information to call (501) 404-3036.