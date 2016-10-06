Home /
Man shot in leg in Little Rock, police say
This article was published today at 6:18 p.m.
Little Rock shooting
A man is expected to be fine after being shot in the leg Thursday afternoon in Little Rock, police say.
Lt. Steve McClanahan, a spokesman for the Little Rock Police Department said the shooting occurred around 4:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of Montclair Road.
The man’s identity was not immediately available, and no suspects had been named as of Thursday evening.
