Man shot in leg in Little Rock, police say

A man is expected to be fine after being shot in the leg Thursday afternoon in Little Rock, police say.

Lt. Steve McClanahan, a spokesman for the Little Rock Police Department said the shooting occurred around 4:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of Montclair Road.

The man’s identity was not immediately available, and no suspects had been named as of Thursday evening.

Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.