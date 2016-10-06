Home /
Man, woman arrested after at least 15 church break-ins
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 3:22 p.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Authorities in North Carolina say a man and a woman have been arrested in connection with at least 15 church break-ins in five counties.
The Charlotte Observer reported that Union County sheriff's office spokesman Tony Underwood said 28-year-old Justin Ray Patterson and 23-year-old Amanda Nicole Hickey face charges in seven Union County break-ins. Other break-ins were reported in Cabarrus, Mecklenburg, Rowan and Stanly counties.
Patterson and Hickey, both from Concord, are in the Cabarrus County jail. It's not known if they have attorneys.
Union County warrants charge the pair with seven counts of breaking and entering a place of worship and two counts of larceny after breaking and entering. A television and DVD were stolen from one Union County church, but Underwood said the suspects apparently switched to stealing cash.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: Man, woman arrested after at least 15 church break-ins
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
Pearl1975 says... October 6, 2016 at 4:27 p.m.
Dumb thugs - lightning's going to strike them for stealing from churches. Karma will strike when they least expect it - with a vengeance..
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.