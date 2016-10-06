Man, woman arrested after at least 15 church break-ins

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Authorities in North Carolina say a man and a woman have been arrested in connection with at least 15 church break-ins in five counties.

The Charlotte Observer reported that Union County sheriff's office spokesman Tony Underwood said 28-year-old Justin Ray Patterson and 23-year-old Amanda Nicole Hickey face charges in seven Union County break-ins. Other break-ins were reported in Cabarrus, Mecklenburg, Rowan and Stanly counties.

Patterson and Hickey, both from Concord, are in the Cabarrus County jail. It's not known if they have attorneys.

Union County warrants charge the pair with seven counts of breaking and entering a place of worship and two counts of larceny after breaking and entering. A television and DVD were stolen from one Union County church, but Underwood said the suspects apparently switched to stealing cash.