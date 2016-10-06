Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, October 06, 2016, 5:15 p.m.
Man, woman arrested after at least 15 church break-ins

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 3:22 p.m.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Authorities in North Carolina say a man and a woman have been arrested in connection with at least 15 church break-ins in five counties.

The Charlotte Observer reported that Union County sheriff's office spokesman Tony Underwood said 28-year-old Justin Ray Patterson and 23-year-old Amanda Nicole Hickey face charges in seven Union County break-ins. Other break-ins were reported in Cabarrus, Mecklenburg, Rowan and Stanly counties.

Patterson and Hickey, both from Concord, are in the Cabarrus County jail. It's not known if they have attorneys.

Union County warrants charge the pair with seven counts of breaking and entering a place of worship and two counts of larceny after breaking and entering. A television and DVD were stolen from one Union County church, but Underwood said the suspects apparently switched to stealing cash.

Pearl1975 says... October 6, 2016 at 4:27 p.m.

Dumb thugs - lightning's going to strike them for stealing from churches. Karma will strike when they least expect it - with a vengeance..

