Taco chain opening fifth Arkansas location

Arkansas-based fast-casual restaurant Tacos 4 Life will open its fifth location in Benton this spring, the restaurant said Thursday.

In a news release, the Mexican-inspired chain said the latest eatery will be at 7821 Alcoa Road, off Interstate 30 and south of a Slim Chickens restaurant location.

“Our main focus as a restaurant is to feed hungry children by providing customers with made-from-scratch, amazing food. Opening another location will allow us to build relationships in a new community and raise even more meals for hungry children," Tacos 4 Life co-founder Ashton Samuelson said in a statement.

Tacos 4 Life, which is embarking on an expansion plan, first opened in Conway in June 2014 and has since grown to include two locations in that city as well as a restaurant in Fayetteville.

Little Rock's Shackleford Crossing shopping center off Shackleford Road will be home to the chain’s fourth location, which is set to open in early 2017, Arkansas Online previously reported.

For every meal purchased at Tacos 4 Life, the restaurant donates 22 cents to the nonprofit organization Feed My Starving Children, the release states.