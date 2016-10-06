• Rapper Kid Cudi says he has checked himself into rehab for "depression and suicidal urges." The 32-year-old made the announcement on his Facebook page Tuesday, one day after he said he checked in, and signed the post using his real name, Scott Mescudi. Mescudi describes himself in the note as "a damaged human swimming in a pool of emotions everyday of my life." He says, "anxiety and depression have ruled my life for as long as I can remember and I never leave the house because of it." Last week, Mescudi released the track list for his new record, titled "Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin,'" which features Andre 3000, Travis Scott, Pharrell Williams and Willow Smith. Mescudi said its release, originally set for last Friday, would be delayed "due to some minor sample clearances still being finalized." However, he said Tuesday that the album "is still on the way" and that he squared away business before entering rehab so he could focus on his recovery. Mescudi said he hopes to be out of recovery in time to make a show scheduled Nov. 5 in California.

• Country-music star Dolly Parton will receive the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at the 50th annual Country Music Association Awards. Parton will receive the award in Nashville on Nov. 2, the association announced Tuesday. The show will air on ABC. Parton, who wrote "I Will Always Love You" and "9 to 5," is a nine-time Country Music Association award winner, including entertainer of the year. Nelson was the first recipient of the Lifetime Achievement award, presented in 2012. It honors an artist who has achieved national and international fame through performances, philanthropy, humanitarian efforts and record sales. Previous recipients were Kenny Rogers and Johnny Cash. The association's chief executive officer, Sarah Trahern, said in a statement that Parton is a "trailblazer who continues to enchant and captivate fans around the world."

• Dancing with the Stars pros Emma Slater and Sasha Farber took the floor during Tuesday night's results show both to dance and to get engaged. The pair kicked off the show with a dance to Bruno Mars' "Just The Way You Are." Afterward, Farber told Slater that he's "wanted to do this for such a long time" before revealing a ring. Slater quickly accepted the proposal and the rest of the cast joined the couple on stage. Farber said later on Instagram that it was "one moment in my life I will cherish for ever!!!!" Slater said on Twitter that she "can't believe it's true." Slater was paired with former Texas Gov. Rick Perry this season. He was eliminated last week. Farber is dancing with reality star Terra Jole.

