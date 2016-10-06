Police: North Little Rock man arrested on drug charge, brother arrested after yelling at scene

One man was arrested on a drug count and his brother was charged with disorderly conduct after police responded Wednesday night to a gas station in North Little Rock.

Officers were sent around 8:30 p.m. to the parking lot of Cana Food Store at 1524 Pike Ave. to investigate a report of someone selling drugs out of a gray truck, according to a police report.

Officers made contact with 20-year-old Davon Nelson near a gray truck, the report said. Police say they smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle and found 4 grams of the drug in the front center console.

While officers were searching the truck, 24-year-old Antonio Nelson approached them talking loudly and saying police had apprehended his brother, according to the report.

An officer told Nelson to calm down and Nelson kept talking loudly and yelled, "All y'all white police want to do is shoot a black man," the report said.

Nelson was standing 15 feet away from the business and 15 feet away from officers when he was shouting, according to the report.

Davon Nelson was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and Antonio Nelson was arrested on charges of obstructing government operations and disorderly conduct, according to the report.

Neither brother was listed on the Pulaski County inmate roster as of late Thursday morning.