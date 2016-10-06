Police: Little Rock resident shot, brought to hospital by stranger

A Little Rock man says he was shot Wednesday night, then brought to the hospital by a stranger, according to the Little Rock Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of gunfire near the intersection of Wright Avenue and Marshall Street around 11 p.m., according to a police report.

When they arrived, a witness told police he saw a white car slow down to pick something up and then drive quickly away, the report said. Officers located a shell casing near the intersection and then learned that a man who said he had been shot was being treated at Arkansas Children's Hospital, according to the report.

Police found 20-year-old Rodney Halloway at the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to his right calf that was not life-threatening, according to the report.

Halloway told the officers he was walking on Wright Avenue when a dark grey sedan drove past him, police said. Halloway said he heard gunshots and felt a pain in his right leg before it went numb, according to the report.

Then, Halloway said, a man in a white Chevrolet Camaro convertible drove up and took him to the hospital, according to the report. The unidentified man refused to speak to anyone and left before the officers arrived, Halloway told police.

Halloway said he does not know who would have shot him, according to the report.

Police found two additional shell casings at the intersection, and Halloway's bloody black sweatpants were also stored as evidence, according to the report.

No suspect was identified on the report. The investigation is ongoing.