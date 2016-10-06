Police: Arkansas man dies after being stabbed by girlfriend during altercation

An Arkansas man died after being stabbed by his girlfriend during an altercation late Wednesday night, the Texarkana Police Department in a news release.

Officers responded around 11 p.m. to a report of a stabbing at the intersection of California Street and East 10th Street, the release said. Police found 43-year-old Jeffery Baker of Texarkana lying in the middle of the road, bleeding profusely, the release said.

Baker was transported to Wadley Regional Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

Police said the stabbing occurred after Baker went to California Street to continue a previous argument with his girlfriend, 35-year-old Sherry Woods.

"An altercation ensued in the street that resulted in Woods stabbing Baker with a knife," police wrote in the release.

Woods was arrested and charged with first-degree battery, the release said. The Miller County prosecuting attorney's office will review the case before determining if additional charges will be filed or if the battery charge will be upgraded, police said.

An official at the prosecutor's office said the file on the case had not yet been received.