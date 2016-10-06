Populism alive and well

Whatever the outcome of November's presidential election, one particular note should be apparent to political leaders going forward: Populism is alive and strong in American politics.

But it's not unique to the United States this year; populism is trending globally.

There is an evident global frustration with those in the political class who are viewed to be out of touch with the average person. These folks are voting for what they believe will disrupt the political system.

To that aim, 2016 has numerous examples: In the United Kingdom voters surprisingly voted to exit the European Union in June. In May, the Philippines elected Rodrigo Duterte, a brash politician known for making cringe-worthy statements that often rightly inspire global condemnation. In the country of Georgia, a famous opera singer and political outsider, Paata Burchuladze, is one of the frontrunners to be elected prime minster.

And closer to home, Donald Trump's presidential campaign has been built on tapping into populist frustrations of Americans who feel as though they are unrepresented, disenfranchised, left behind and poorly served by the American government.

Populism has gone global this year and is due in no small part to global economics--and the economic choices many politicians have instituted since the onset of the global recession. As was argued by Martin Wolf in the Financial Times: "Real income stagnation over a far longer period than any since the second world war is a fundamental political fact."

It's easy for politicians and government leaders to dismiss these populist winds, but that's a dangerous proposition. Voters are frustrated because government has become ineffective, political leaders are out of touch and unaccountable, and the fortunes of the elite seem to improve while the many stagnate or get worse.

Perhaps the greatest lesson of the 2016 election is that populism is bred when the political class fails to listen and act.

Editorial on 10/06/2016