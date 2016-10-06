Portuguese backed for U.N. chief

UNITED NATIONS -- Portugal's former prime minister Antonio Guterres won the U.N. Security Council's unanimous backing Wednesday to become secretary-general.

The veteran politician and diplomat, who served as the U.N.'s refugee chief until December, topped all six informal polls in the council after his performance in the first-ever question-and-answer sessions in the 193-member General Assembly. That performance received high marks from almost every diplomat.

Matthew Rycroft, Britain's U.N. ambassador, said the assembly hearings showed that Guterres "was an outstanding candidate ... who will take the United Nations to the next level in terms of leadership" and will provide "a moral authority at a time when the world is divided on issues, above all like Syria."

Russian Ambassador Vitaly Churkin, the current Security Council president, who appeared before reporters surrounded by the 14 other council ambassadors after the last informal poll of the 10 remaining candidates was held in private, said: "You are witnessing, I think, a historic scene."

Churkin thanked all the candidates, saying they displayed "a lot of wisdom, understanding and concern for the fate of the world," then announced: "We have a clear favorite, and his name is Antonio Guterres."

He said the Security Council would hold a formal vote this morning and expressed hope that the council will recommend Guterres by "acclamation" to the 193-member General Assembly, which must approve a successor to Ban Ki-moon. Ban's second five-year term ends Dec. 31.

By tradition, the job of secretary-general has rotated among regions. Asia, Africa, Latin America and Europe have all held the post. East European nations, including Russia, argue that they have never had a secretary-general and that it was their turn. There has never been a female secretary-general, and more than 50 nations campaigned to elect a woman as U.N. chief. Seven of the 13 candidates who entered the race are women.

Christiana Figueres of Costa Rica, the U.N. official who played a key role in shaping the December agreement to fight climate change and one of three candidates who dropped out of the race, tweeted: "Bittersweet results #NextSG. Bitter: not a woman. Sweet: by far the best man in the race. Congrats Antonio Guterres! We are all with you."

In the fifth poll, held Sept. 28, Guterres received two "discourage" votes, and there was a lot of speculation about whether Russia would support him.

The sixth poll, held Wednesday morning, was considered key because it was the first to use colored ballots to distinguish the votes of the five veto-wielding Security Council members -- the United States, Russia, China, the United Kingdom and France.

"The permanent members had red ballots and the nonpermanent members had white ballots," Rycroft told reporters later.

He said "the crucial moment" for him was the announcement of the result from the fifth permanent member, which showed Guterres had no "discourage" votes.

In that final vote, Guterres had 13 "encourage" votes, no "discourage" votes and two "no opinions." He was the only candidate to top the required nine "encourage" votes and have no "discourage" votes from a permanent member.

Far behind in second place was Slovakian Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak, with a vote of 7-6-2, including two "discourage" votes from permanent members. Serbia's former foreign minister, Vuk Jeremic, had the same result but with three "discourage" votes from permanent members.

The highest-ranked woman, UNESCO chief Irina Bokova of Bulgaria, was fourth. Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borisov dropped the government's support for Bokova last week in favor of European commissioner Kristalina Georgieva, who came in seventh.

The 1 for 7 Billion Campaign, which lobbied for greater openness, inclusivity and meritocracy in the selection of the new secretary-general, called Guterres' top showing "a triumph" for its goals.

"He was 'wrong' in terms of gender and region, but was widely considered to have done well in his General Assembly dialogue and in other events, with many commenting on his experience and ability to inspire," said campaign co-founder Natalie Samarasinghe.

U.S. Ambassador Samantha Power praised the "much more transparent process" of selecting a U.N. chief and said Guterres' "breakthrough" was his performance in the General Assembly and his experience.

"I think this is a day of unity," she said. "In the end, there was just a candidate whose experience, vision and versatility across a range of areas proved compelling, and it was remarkably uncontentious, uncontroversial."

