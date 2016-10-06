Ragnow takes time to mourn

FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema said he has given junior center Frank Ragnow 100 percent latitude on when he rejoins the team after the death of his father late Saturday.

Bielema indicated on Wednesday's SEC teleconference that Ragnow has said he could be back in town as early as today or possibly Friday.

Bielema, with the help of Little Rock businessman Warren Stephens, arranged to have a plane fly Ragnow home to Victoria, Minn., late Saturday night, which is acceptable by NCAA rules because of the circumstances. Bielema and his wife, Jen, accompanied Ragnow to Minnesota and returned to Northwest Arkansas during the early morning hours on Sunday.

Jon Ragnow died after suffering a heart attack late Saturday. His funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. today at Westwood Community Church in Excelsior, Minn., a suburb of Minneapolis.

Bielema said he has stayed in contact with Ragnow every day through social media and texting, and Ragnow has tried to keep an eye on the Arkansas game plan as he consoles his mother, Marty, and grieves with his family.

"He did ask us earlier in the week to try to do whatever we could to keep him involved in the game plan," Bielema said. "We've sent those to him I think about every day.

"I think his intent is to get back here Thursday or Friday. We've talked about the possibility of his family getting here, but I think those are all things that are probably going to get worked out in the next 24 hours.

"We'd love to have him with us and obviously understand if he's not. He's got bigger things to worry about than Bama right now."

Ragnow posted a tribute to his father on his Instagram account this week, and he expressed thanks to well-wishers.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out to our family," Ragnow wrote on his Twitter account. "My dad had so many people who loved him and I'm so thankful to have him as a dad."

Offensive tackle Dan Skipper said he and his teammates are trying to walk a fine line between giving Ragnow space to deal with his loss and communicating their support.

"We fully support him and love him," Skipper said. "Whenever he comes back, we'll be here with open arms, because he's a huge part of our team and our room. He's one of my best friends and someone that we support no matter what."

Center attention

Offensive line coach Kurt Anderson said Zach Rogers has been working with the first-team offense at center with Frank Ragnow dealing with the death of his father.

"He's a smart guy," Anderson said of Rogers. "He's one of the smartest guys in the room. He's going to get us in the right spots. He's going to make the right calls. He's a short, stouter guy that's got really good strength, so he actually matches up pretty well against a two-gap, heavy-loaded type of defensive front seven that Alabama has."

Anderson said he's challenged the offensive line to prepare this week like Ragnow, who takes detailed notes.

"He holds everyone accountable in our room," Anderson said. "His presence in our room is so big that his presence has stayed in our room, because this week we've been prepared as if we're all Frank.

"When we got in our individual drills, usually there's three guys that go with the first group under the chutes and we've left that first group with two. That's Frank's spot, and we're holding it for him until he gets back."

Injury report

Coach Bret Bielema said receiver Keon Hatcher had been cleared for participation in Wednesday afternoon's practice after he was limited Tuesday.

Hatcher suffered a hamstring injury late in Arkansas' 45-24 loss at Texas A&M two weeks ago, and he did not travel to Little Rock for the Razorbacks' 52-10 victory over Alcorn State last week.

"He practiced today. Very minimal, but he did practice," receivers coach Michael Smith said.

"He's one of the best receivers in the SEC," quarterback Austin Allen said. "He makes plays for us all over the field, with blocking and receiving and doing all the extra stuff that doesn't show up in the box score. I'm really hoping he's out there Saturday."

Hatcher has three touchdowns among his 14 catches for 281 yards, and he averages a team-high 20.1 yards per catch.

"I hope to God he's out there playing because he helps us and makes us better. But if he doesn't play, I've got all the confidence in the world with the rest of the receiving corps.

"Keon being a fifth-year senior, there's not too much X's and O's stuff he doesn't know. It's just making sure he and Austin continue to be on the same page and he feels good. At the end of the day, I want him to be healthy."

Alabama receivers ArDarius Stewart and Trevon Diggs were both sporting right knee braces Wednesday, according to AL.com. Stewart has missed the past two games with his injury.

Payback?

Senior receiver Drew Morgan, asked about the environment he expected to be in Saturday, said Reynolds Razorback Stadium "is top 10 easily. Easily in the top 5 loudest stadiums I've ever been in.

"And it's going to be rocking, even because [Alabama] is here, and the last time they were here it was 14-13, so I think we've got a little payback to do."

Trophy in town

The 2016 College Football Playoff championship trophy will be in Northwest Arkansas this weekend, and it will make a couple of stops around the area before being taken to No. 16 Arkansas' game against No. 1 Alabama on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

The 24-karat gold trophy will be available for fan photos on Friday at Wal-Mart at 406 S. Walton Blvd. in Bentonville from 1 to 3 p.m. The 26.5-inch-tall trophy also will be at Wal-Mart at 3919 N. Mall Drive in Fayetteville from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday.

The trophy, created over a three-month period at Polich Tallix in Rock Tavern, N.Y., is on a season-long tour before being awarded to the CFP championship team Jan. 9 in Tampa, Fla.

Visits

Former Arkansas quarterback Joe Ferguson was on campus this week, visiting with the football team Tuesday.

Offensive coordinator Dan Enos posted a picture with Ferguson on his Twitter account, writing "Great to have Arkansas QB great Joe Ferguson visit today! #Legend."

Blocking help

Dan Skipper, who notched the seventh blocked field goal of his career last week, deferred the credit to teammates Deatrich Wise and Austin Capps.

"Blocking kicks is more about the guys around me than me," the 6-10 senior said. "They're giving me all this, but really it's Capps and Deatrich. They're the guys that do all the work. I just go up. Get off on the snap and 1-2-3 and get up. It's all about those guys pushing."

Kyler tribute

The Northwest Arkansas Touchdown Club announced it was naming its high school player of the week award after Kyler Williams, the Springdale High standout receiver who died in a car wreck Sept. 24.

Bo Mattingly, president of the club, made the announcement during Wednesday's meeting. The club also played a video tribute to Williams, and his father, Rodney, spoke to the club.

