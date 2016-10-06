Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, October 06, 2016, 9:15 a.m.
Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Sean Hannity says Fox colleague Megyn Kelly backs Clinton

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 8:15 a.m.

NEW YORK — A battle is brewing between two of Fox News' biggest stars after conservative host Sean Hannity accused colleague Megyn Kelly of backing Hillary Clinton.

The spat began Wednesday night on Kelly's program, when the anchor criticized both GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump and the Democratic candidate, Clinton, for avoiding tough media interviews. She said Trump "will go on Hannity and pretty much only Hannity and will not venture out to the unsafe spaces these days."

Hannity responded on Twitter, writing "u should be mad at @HillaryClinton Clearly you support her. And @realDonaldTrump did talk to u." When another Twitter user told Hannity he should stand by his colleagues, the host said, "Sure. When they stand by me."

Hannity is a vocal supporter of Trump and has acknowledged giving him campaign advice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Sean Hannity says Fox colleague Megyn Kelly backs Clinton

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online