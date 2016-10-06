Second place

This is what we've come to. Some of us were excited to watch the vice presidential debate Tuesday night only because we hoped that both tickets would end up being kangaroo tickets--all the power in the back end. And maybe give folks a reason to vote for one of the major parties, instead of just against. No such luck.

We could only handle an hour of the torture. After watching the two veep wannabes talk over each other, insult each other, talk nonsense and generally lower the level of public discourse (when will we reach bottom?) we clicked off the TV and went to bed. Even a nightmare and an unsettled sleep would be better than finishing off that waste of airtime. The Democrat was rude, and the Republican whined about the other side's name-calling! We can only take so much abuse.

What did we learn? Not much. Other than it's still an election to vote against . . . pick a nominee.

The media were no better. The next morning the Washington Post critiqued the debate without addressing one of the issues brought up at said debate. Instead, the report focused on which candidate looked at the camera, how the moderator moderated, and how the stage was decorated. Sigh.

Strength, y'all. Only a few more weeks left.

But something tells us that no matter who wins the election, in six months you're not going to be able to find a person who'd admit to voting for either of these tickets.

Editorial on 10/06/2016