Campus police kill machete wielder

BOULDER, Colo. -- A man armed with a machete was shot and killed by police Wednesday at the University of Colorado in Boulder after officials say he refused to drop the weapon.

The unidentified man brandished the machete in a menacing way during an altercation with another person in the parking lot of a sports complex and then went inside a building, campus police spokesman Scott Pribble said.

Police confronted him and asked him to drop the weapon, Pribble said. "He refused and it was at that time for public safety that shots were fired," he said.

Pribble said he did not know the nature of the altercation in the parking lot, or whether the man was a student.

80 indicted in prison smuggling inquiry

BALTIMORE -- Correctional officers at Maryland's largest state prison helped inmates smuggle narcotics, tobacco, pornography and cellphones into the lockup in exchange for money and sex, according to a pair of federal indictments against 35 inmates, 18 guards and 27 "outside facilitators" unsealed Wednesday.

"Prison corruption is a longstanding, deeply-rooted systemic problem that can only be solved by a combination of criminal prosecutions and policy changes," said U.S. Attorney Rod Rosenstein in a statement.

The indictments describe a racketeering scheme at the East and West compounds of the Eastern Correctional Institution in Westover, Md., that involved smuggling heroin, cocaine, Ecstasy and Suboxone, among other drugs, into the prison in exchange for cash, money orders and in some cases, sexual favors. The indictments say guards were able to sneak the contraband past security screenings and deliver it to inmates in their cells or at prearranged "stash" locations, laundry rooms, staff bathrooms and other areas.

Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Secretary Stephen Moyer said he assigned eight investigators to work with the FBI and other federal agencies on the inquiry.

Judge hears Alabama abortion-law suit

MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- A federal judge is considering whether to block two new Alabama abortion restrictions that ban clinics near schools and outlaw a common second-trimester abortion procedure.

In May, Gov. Robert Bentley signed into law a ban on abortion clinics within 2,000 feet of public kindergarten through eighth-grade schools. He also approved a ban of a common second-trimester abortion procedure known as dilation and evacuation. A Tuscaloosa abortion clinic and doctor asked a judge to block the provisions, saying they would close two of the state's busiest abortion clinics and largely end access to second-trimester abortions in the state.

U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson began hearing testimony Tuesday in the request for a preliminary injunction. Testimony continued Wednesday. It is unknown when Thompson will issue a ruling.

The law was scheduled to take effect Aug. 1, but Thompson in July issued a restraining order to block enforcement until after he heard testimony in the October hearing.

The location bill targeted the Alabama Women's Center for Reproductive Alternatives in Huntsville, which is down the street from a public school.

According to Alabama Department of Public Health data, the two clinics performed 5,833 abortions in 2014, 72 percent of all abortions in the state that year.

City levied legal fees in records lawsuit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A judge has ordered Nashville to pay nearly $57,000 in attorney fees in an open-records case related to police reports.

Senior Judge Robert E. Lee Davies ruled in August that the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department had misinterpreted and ignored state law regarding prompt responses to records requests after the department began in 2014 to require specific records requests after previously making redacted accident reports available in their entirety.

The city had argued that state law gave its attorneys seven days to respond to each request. Davies said records must be released promptly unless there is a specific reason why they can't be.

Davis found that the city was willful in failing to follow the law, a requirement for awarding attorney fees in public-records lawsuits.

