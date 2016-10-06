Shot at, police kill Springdale scooter rider; authorities say video shows 26-year-old firing at officers

SPRINGDALE -- Police said Wednesday they killed 26-year-old Zachary Sutton after he fired on them during a traffic stop in a quiet, working-class neighborhood Tuesday night.

The shooting happened at 10:36 p.m. near the intersection of Turner Street and Gates Avenue.

The officers involved were Sgt. Josh Kirmer and officer Roger Eubanks, according to a news release from the Springdale Police Department.

Sutton of Springdale was riding a scooter when he was stopped for a traffic offense, according to the news release.

"After stopping, the male on the scooter produced a pistol and fired at the officers," Lt. Derek Wright said Wednesday. "The officers returned fire, striking the male."

Video from the officers' vehicle shows Sutton aim and fire a handgun at the officers before they shot him, the release said. The video is not being released because it is part of the investigation into the killing, the release stated.

The neighborhood is mostly made up of older residents and is near a George's Inc. facility and a Ball Corp. factory, said Shari King, who lives in a duplex in the 200 block of Gates Avenue with her daughter, Madison, and Madison's four young children.

"People walk up and down the road because they work at these factories," Shari King said of Gates Avenue. "It's really quiet. We really don't have incidents" like this, she said.

Sutton was taken to Northwest Medical Center-Springdale where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Madison King saw police perform CPR on the man.

"That poor guy laid there for 10 to 15 minutes before" the ambulance arrived, Madison King said.

The Washington County sheriff's office is investigating the shooting, and Wright referred questions to the sheriff's office or to the Washington County prosecuting attorney's office. Prosecutor Matt Durrett said Wednesday he could not release any other details.

"Once the investigation is over with, I will be able to answer a whole lot more," Durrett said.

Sutton has been booked into the Washington County jail several times in the past. Jail records show he was held on suspicion of aggravated assault, engaging in continuing criminal gang and felony criminal mischief in 2008; breaking or entering in 2009; aggravated assault and engaging in violent criminal group activity in 2010; terroristic threatening and misdemeanor assault in 2012; and violation of protection order in 2013.

Kirmer and Eubanks have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard practice after officer-involved shootings, Wright said. Kirmer has been with the department for 15 years; Eubanks has been with the department for three years. Both work in the patrol division, according to the release.

It is not unusual for the sheriff's office to conduct such an investigation, Durrett said.

"Typically, when there is a police-involved shooting, they contact an outside agency and ask them to conduct the investigation," he said.

Madison King and her boyfriend were pulling up to the duplex when the shooting occurred.

"As we pulled up we heard the shots," Madison King said. "It was five or six shots."

The sound of the gunshots caused her children to scream and cry, Madison King said.

"Those kids were so scared last night, I doubt they will want to play outside," Shari King said.

The last police shooting in Springdale occurred about 2 a.m. June 19 at a residence in the 1100 block of Joye Street when officer Cody Combs responded to a domestic disturbance.

Outside the residence, Combs spoke with family members of 36-year-old Shawn Brown and learned Brown was behaving in a threatening and violent manner, swinging a metal 2-by-4 at family members, Durrett said in July.

Combs entered the home and encountered Brown, who had a BB gun resembling a .22-caliber rifle aimed at Combs. Combs ordered Brown to drop the gun, but when he refused, Combs drew his gun and fired five shots. Brown was taken to a hospital and survived, Durrett said.

Durrett ruled that shooting justifiable.

