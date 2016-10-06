Style: History shows again and again …

The Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival opens Friday night with a screening of Command and Control, Robert Kenner’s chilling — and surprisingly entertaining — movie about how they nearly blew up Arkansas in September 1980. Our Philip Martin, who’ll be leading a discussion with the filmmakers after the screening, has reviewing duty in this Friday’s Style section.

Continuing in the apocalyptic theme, Hendrix College president and world expert on Japanese culture (and especially monster movies) William M. Tsutsui contributes a review of Shin Godzilla, the 29th installment of Japan’s Toho studio’s 62-year-old monster franchise, which will play a special engagement in Conway next week.

Meanwhile on the regular film front, this is the week when Nate Parker’s highly anticipated (and controversial) The Birth of a Nation opens. And Dan Lybarger runs down the thriller The Girl on the Train, adapted from Paula Hawkins’ bestselling novel. And, as always, Karen Martin brings us the best in the home video releases in her Home Movies column.

Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.