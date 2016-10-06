Kiffin, Hurts open up offense

FAYETTEVILLE -- Alabama Coach Nick Saban famously said four years ago about hurry-up, no-huddle Spread offenses that were prevalent in college football, "Is this what we want football to be?"

Well, Saban and the Alabama offense haven't exactly joined the ranks of the attack he once decried, but with Lane Kiffin calling the plays and quarterback Jalen Hurts operating the offense, the Crimson Tide have used hurry-up elements and are employing more shotgun snaps and more Spread looks than ever.

"Alabama's in the Spread market now. That's a little different for our defense to look at," said Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema, whose No. 16 Razorbacks will try to slow the No. 1 Crimson Tide on Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

The results are hard to argue.

Alabama leads the SEC and ranks No. 13 nationally with 44 points per game, helped by seven non-offensive touchdowns.

The Crimson Tide rank No. 5 in the conference in total offense, No. 4 in rushing and No. 4 in passing.

Alabama, with the true freshman Hurts taking the quarterback reins in Week 2, averages 253 passing yards per game and 232 rushing yards per game.

"I don't know if I've ever coached against a team that's more balanced than they are," Arkansas defensive backs coach Paul Rhoads said. "And that's run-pass, that's distribution, that's personnel, that's formationally.

"I mean they're extremely balanced in everything they do. That makes preparation quite challenging. Credit to them and the offensive staff for the job they do."

Saban said Alabama's offensive balance is coming along, but he's not satisfied.

"I'm not disappointed at all in the progress we've made, considering Jalen Hurts' experience ... and how well he has been able to manage the offense. And some of the injuries that we have at receiver has probably made it a little more difficult for him to do that," he said, "but we would like to do it on a little more consistent basis. That's something we're striving to improve on."

Alabama has a mostly new set of running backs, led by Damien Harris and Joshua Jacobs; a brand-new quarterback in Hurts; and two new starters on its offensive line, but still the Tide keep churning on offense behind Kiffin and his attacking style.

"They are throwing it around a little more than they usually do, and they're going for that deep ball a little bit more also, trying to get the quarterback out on the perimeter because he's really good in space," Arkansas defensive line coach Rory Segrest said. "They have really fast receivers, so we have to stay on their upfield shoulder and be on top of them and stop those big plays from happening."

That might be easier said than done.

"They have very few lapses and mistakes," Arkansas cornerback Jared Collins said.

"Coach Kiffin does a great job of making sure that you defend the whole field, from top to bottom, long ways and all over the place," Arkansas linebackers coach Vernon Hargreaves said. "It's a heck of a challenge, and we've just got to make sure we handle us."

Hurts has jumped into the fray like a veteran. The 6-2, 209-pounder from Channelview, Texas, broke the school record for passing yards in a debut with 287 yards on 23-of-36 passing in Alabama's 38-10 victory over Western Kentucky. The previous record had been Brodie Croyle's 285 yards in a 30-12 victory at Arkansas on Sept. 28, 2002.

Hurts has completed 62.2 percent of his passes, fifth in the SEC behind Auburn's Sean White, Arkansas' Austin Allen, Ole Miss' Chad Kelly and Kentucky's Stephen Johnson.

"They're certainly different this year," Arkansas defensive coordinator Robb Smith said. "They have a different style of quarterback. I think he's a very, very good athlete.

"They're doing more things in the run game, both by design and zone read with him that they certainly weren't doing a couple of years ago. I think that's the street they're heading down, but at the same time they still line up and run gap schemes and inside zones and are productive with their offensive line in pro-style runs also."

Hurts has been helped by a veteran receiving crew, led by Calvin Ridley, ArDarius Stewart and tight end O.J. Howard, as well as his own legs, which have helped him elude trouble and turn broken plays into big plays.

Ridley, whose 89 catches as a true freshman last year ranked second in Football Bowl Subdivision history, has 31 catches for 398 yards and 3 touchdowns. The 6-1, 188-pounder ranks second in receptions in the SEC and fifth with 79.6 receiving yards per game.

Alabama averages 5.39 yards per carry, tied for No. 20 in the country. Harris, a 5-11, 214-pound sophomore, ranks third in the SEC with 8.5 yards per carry behind Texas A&M's Trayveon Williams and LSU's Derrius Guice.

Hurts' running ability plays right into a weakness of the Arkansas defense: slowing agile quarterbacks.

"Everybody's gonna talk about his rushing and what he can do and their rush offense with him in there ... but it was the way he threw the football," Bielema said. "The way that he can convert and make special plays last longer.

"You can see why he's a quarterback that was recruited the way he did and why he's in the position he's in. He's a very exciting player. As we all know, Lane is a very creative, really good play caller, and I think they're using his strengths as good as anybody that I've witnessed this year on film."

A reporter asked Deatrich Wise whether Arkansas would use a more passive pass rush to try to keep Hurts in the pocket as long as possible.

"We're not going to play passive, I know that," Wise said. "We want to be aggressive. I don't believe we can be too aggressive playing football. So we want to pretty much close it in the hole. Close the middle and the sides and contain him in the pocket, make sure he doesn't run out."

Sports on 10/06/2016