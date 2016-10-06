Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, October 06, 2016, 11:12 a.m.
Trial set for Arkansas couple accused of theft from county Emergency Management Services

This article was published today at 10:41 a.m.

DANVILLE — A judge has scheduled a December trial for two former employees of Yell County Emergency Management Services accused of theft.

Prosecutors charged Sidney and Donna Ward, who are married, after a legislative audit found more than $680,000 in unauthorized and undocumented payments. Sidney Ward, who was the agency's director, was charged with six counts of felony theft, while Donna Ward, who was secretary, was charged with six counts of felony theft, computer fraud, tampering with evidence and an unlawful act involving computers.

Both have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Courier newspaper in Russellville reports that Special Judge Brad Karren this week scheduled a Dec. 15 trial.

You must login to make comments.

You must login to make comments.

Arkansas Online