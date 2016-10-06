Week 6 predictions: High-powered Jonesboro ready for another shot at Pine Bluff

FAYETTEVILLE — Jonesboro has been eliminated by Pine Bluff from the Class 6A playoffs in three of the last four years, including each of the last two seasons.

The No. 7 Golden Hurricane (5-0) have every intention on putting that losing streak to rest when it hosts the two-time defending state champion No. 8 Zebras (3-1) on Friday night.

Jonesboro enters Friday averaging 59 points per game and having topped the 60-point plateau three times already this season.

Pine Bluff, meanwhile, has won three straight games since a season-opening loss at No. 2 Cabot. The Zebras have allowed only 19 combined points in their last three wins, a defensive effort that will be difficult to repeat against high-powered Jonesboro.

No. 8 PINE BLUFF 31, No. 7 JONESBORO 30

(1) Springdale Har-Ber 28, (6) Bentonville 21

(2) Cabot 30, Conway 17

(3) Fayetteville 35, Rogers High 20

(4) Greenwood 38, Siloam Springs 7

(5) North Little Rock 27, Fort Smith Southside 21

(8) Pine Bluff 31, (7) Jonesboro 30

(9) Pulaski Academy 42, Little Rock Christian 21

(10) Fort Smith Northside 24, Little Rock Catholic 7

CLASS 6A

(1) Greenwood 38, Siloam Springs 7

(3) Pine Bluff 31, (2) Jonesboro 30

(4) Russellville 24, Lake Hamilton 21

(5) Benton 34, Texarkana 17

CLASS 5A

(1) Pulaski Academy 42, Little Rock Christian 21

(2) Wynne 28, Valley View 14

(3) Sylvan Hills 30, Little Rock Mills 10

(5) Morrilton 21, (4) Alma 20

CLASS 4A

(1) Nashville 49, (3) Pulaski Robinson 42

(2) Warren 35, Dumas 24

Prairie Grove 34, (4) Shiloh Christian 31

(5) Pea Ridge 33, Gravette 13

CLASS 3A

(1) Glen Rose 44, Bismarck 3

(2) Charleston 49, Two Rivers 13

(3) Prescott 34, Horatio 10

(4) Bald Knob 35, Little Rock Episcopal 13

(5) Harmony Grove 38, Jessieville 17

CLASS 2A

(1) England 38, Conway Christian 17

(2) Mount Ida 41, Spring Hill 7

(3) Hector 42, Bigelow 7

(4) Danville 37, Magazine 10

(5) Hampton 27, Strong 17

LAST WEEK: 30-1 (97 percent)

SEASON: 109-24 (82 percent)