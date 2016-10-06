Nations pledge $15B to aid Afghanistan

BRUSSELS — International donors on Wednesday pledged $15.2 billion to help keep Afghanistan’s government afloat for the next four years, despite growing reluctance to pour more money into a corruption-plagued country wracked by conflict.

The promised funds from more than 70 nations fell short of commitments made at the previous conference on Afghanistan, held in Tokyo in 2012. But the European Union’s development commissioner, Neven Mimica, said the pledges “surpassed some of our best-case scenarios.”

The EU and its 28 member states pledged $5.6 billion, making it the biggest donor.

“It is truly a remarkable day,” Afghan President Ashraf Ghani told reporters.

But he acknowledged that no money will be forthcoming if the government does not crack down on corruption and crime and take the upper hand against insurgents.

“The work from the Afghan side begins in earnest tomorrow. A credit line has been extended,” he said. “If we do not muster the political will in the practical ways of dealing with corruption, these pledges will remain pledges.”

Airstrike said to kill pro-Iraq fighters

BAGHDAD — An Iraqi tribal leader said an airstrike on Wednesday killed 19 pro-government tribal Sunni fighters south of the city of Mosul, which is held by the Islamic State extremist group.

Sheikh Nazhan al-Lihaibi said the airstrike took place at 2 a.m. Wednesday, after hours of clashes between pro-government forces and Islamic State militants in the Haj Ali area to the east of the town of Qayara. Al-Lihaibi said five fighters were wounded.

The U.S.-led coalition said it had carried out strikes in the area at the request of Iraqi security forces, adding that it had destroyed a building and killed eight enemy fighters.

“We are aware of the reports that Sunni tribal fighters were in the building that was struck and we are taking those reports seriously,” a spokesman for the U.S.-led coalition said. He said the coalition and Iraqi security forces were carrying out a joint investigation.

Migrants in Serbia end protest march

INDJIJA, Serbia — More than 100 migrants who set off on foot toward the Hungarian border to protest the European Union’s closed borders agreed Wednesday to end their march and return to the Serbian capital, Belgrade.

The migrants boarded two buses in the town of Indjija, about 24 miles north of Belgrade, where they had camped overnight at a gas station, facing rain and wind.

Most of the migrants were young men and boys from countries such as Afghanistan or Pakistan who stand little chance of getting into Hungary or other EU nations.

The so-called Balkan migrant route, used last year by nearly 1 million people fleeing wars and poverty, formally closed in March, forcing migrants to use alternative routes and pay smugglers to get them across Europe.

Serbian refugee officials said the migrants involved in the protest would be taken to the country’s centers for asylum seekers, which are already overcapacity as thousands have been staying for months while waiting for a chance to cross into neighboring EU nations Hungary or Croatia.

More than 6,000 people remain stuck in Serbia after Hungary this summer introduced strict limits on the number of asylum seekers allowed to cross into the country.

4 slain were evangelists, Mexicans say

MEXICO CITY — Four men found slain on a roadside have been identified as members of a Catholic evangelism group, authorities in western Mexico said.

The Michoacan state prosecutor’s office said in a statement Tuesday that family members identified the four men and said they were last seen Saturday but had not been reported missing. The prosecutor’s office said one was wearing a tactical vest.

Former La Ruana parish priest Jose Luis Segura Barragan began posting on his Facebook page Sunday about the men’s disappearances. He wrote that they belonged to a group called the Rainbow that proselytized in communities. They were all in their 20s.

They were last seen outside the church Saturday around 10:30 p.m. Segura did not immediately respond to messages, but the Apatzingan Diocese confirmed that the Facebook page belonged to Segura.