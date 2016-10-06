Zach Rogers getting center attention

— Offensive line coach Kurt Anderson said Zach Rogers has been working with the first-team offense at center with Frank Ragnow dealing with the death of his father.

"He's a smart guy," Anderson said of Rogers. "He's one of the smartest guys in the room. He's going to get us in the right spots. He's going to make the right calls. He's a short, stouter guy that's got really good strength, so he actually matches up pretty well against a two-gap, heavy-loaded type of defensive front seven that Alabama has."

Anderson said he's challenged the offensive line to prepare this week like Ragnow, who takes detailed notes.

"He holds everyone accountable in our room," Anderson said. "His presence in our room is so big that his presence has stayed in our room, because this week we've been prepared as if we're all Frank.

"When we got in our individual drills, usually there's three guys that go with the first group under the chutes and we've left that first group with two. That's Frank's spot, and we're holding it for him until he gets back."