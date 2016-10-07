2 state nonprofits assess losses, start recovery in Haiti

Two days after deadly Hurricane Matthew struck Haiti, two Arkansas-based nonprofits were counting their losses and beginning recovery, while other Arkansans were gearing up to help on the U.S. East Coast, which the storm was moving toward Thursday night.

The storm, which hit Haiti on Tuesday as a Category 4 hurricane, killed hundreds and caused widespread damage. Recovery for the country won't be easy, said Hervil Cherubin, Haiti Director for Heifer International, the Little Rock-based global nonprofit organization.

"It's going to be rough. It's going to take some time. We have a long way to go to have the people back on their feet," Cherubin said. "But the people are strong. I think they'll make it."

Roads have been decimated, power failures were widespread, bridges collapsed and cellphone signals are spotty, said Cherubin, who is coordinating recovery efforts in his home country from Miami. The nonprofit's main mode of communication between its Little Rock headquarters and the 60 to 70 employees in Haiti has become WhatsApp, a popular smartphone texting application.

Heifer has operations in the four regions of the island country that were most heavily affected by the hurricane -- the South, Nippes, Grand-Anse and the Southeast, Cherubin said. The organization works with 7,000 mostly rural families across those regions, helping them with agricultural and livestock training programs and community development.

For the next 15 days, Heifer will focus on the immediate needs of the dispossessed. Then it will begin recovery efforts that will include clearing farmland, deploying livestock veterinarians and replacing livestock animals that have been lost.

For a country where the economy relies heavily on livestock, those animal casualty numbers are significant, said Heifer Regional Program Manager Ingrid Arinez.

Just four years ago, the country suffered similar wreckage from Hurricane Sandy. Since then, Heifer has implemented a long-term rehabilitation program that was set to be completed in June 2017. The rehabilitation program gets families back on their feet while creating sustainable agricultural economies, Arinez said.

"It's very likely that we'll have to do that again for this hurricane," Arinez said. "It's not something that's going to be so easily fixed. The damage is very significant."

Another Arkansas nonprofit, the El Dorado-based Haiti Education Foundation, was still waiting Thursday to hear word on how much damage had been done to its 35 schools throughout the country.

Established more than 30 years ago by Arkansan Frances Landers, the foundation has 450 employees and educates 7,000 children in Haiti annually.

"What I'm waiting for at this point is just to hear what we have in the way of damage," Executive Director Susan Turbeville said Thursday from El Dorado. "I know one of our high schools and elementary schools has had their roofs blown off."

On Thursday night Hurricane Matthew was expected to approach the east coast of Florida with life-threatening winds of at least 140 mph, according to The Associated Press, and then whip up to the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina by early Saturday.

As millions of Floridians evacuated their homes Thursday, Red Cross volunteers from the Arkansas-Oklahoma region were on call or en route to the East Coast to help in the aftermath of the storm.

"About 16 people have already deployed or assigned. Every hour that number is going to go up by two or three," said Red Cross regional spokesman Rick Harvey. "In a situation like this, with this level of hurricane, there will be people and equipment deployed from every state before it's all said and done," Harvey said.

"It has a chance to be catastrophic -- not only the flooding, not only the wind damages but also the massive power outages," he said.

Anticipating widespread power failures, the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas dispatched 88 line workers to Florida to assist with power restoration.

And similar to when out-of-state workers assisted Entergy Arkansas with storm recovery last July -- when more than 1,200 workers traveled to the state after downpours knocked out power to 137,000 Arkansans -- Entergy also was sending assistance to "help their utility brothers and sisters of Duke Energy Carolinas."

"Just as workers helped Arkansas this past summer, Entergy Arkansas is sending a travel restoration team of about 70 workers, including linemen and servicemen, operating coordinators, line supervisors, logistics workers, safety specialists and various other support staff," the company said in a statement.

