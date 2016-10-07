2019 Texas RB fond of Arkansas

Sophomore running back Garrison Johnson will visit Arkansas for the first time for the Alabama game on Saturday, but he’s been fond of the program for several years.

“They’re a good team overall and they have huge boys on both sides of the ball,” Johnson said. “Since I was little, I've always wanted to run behind them and wanted to play there.”

Johnson, 5-11, 210, 4.5 seconds in the 40 yard dash, of Wolfforth, (Texas) Frenship was named New Comer of the Year after rushing for 1,191 yards on 89 carries and 15 touchdowns in six and a half games as a freshman before suffering a concussion at Trinty Christian in Lubbock.

He has several reasons for having 'Boss Hog' on his Twitter profile.

“It’s great school and the fan base there is one of the best,” Johnson said. “Also the people there are amazing, so that's why I have Boss Hog in my bio.”

Johnson rushed for 223 and 342 yards in the first two games this season. He has 152 carries for 1,097 yards and 14 touchdowns along with 3 receptions for 102 yards in six games for the class 6A Tigers.

He’s looking forward to experiencing the game day atmosphere in Fayetteville.

“Just see how this school is and really see what football is like there and just get to experience what it's really like there,” Johnson said.

Johnson’s father handles his recruiting.

“He hasn't told me, but I know that Texas Tech and Oklahoma State are showing interest,” he said.