Tex-Mex restaurant catches fire in Arkansas; no injuries reported

An On the Border restaurant in Arkansas sustained major damage to its rooftop ventilation system during a kitchen fire Friday afternoon, according to a fire chief.

No one was injured in the blaze at the Tex-Mex chain’s location at 2324 Red Wolf Blvd. in Jonesboro, which was reported around 2:30 p.m., Jonesboro Fire Chief Kevin Miller told Arkansas Online.

Miller said the small fire traveled up the kitchen's ventilation system and through the restaurant's roof, burning up equipment.

The On the Border location will likely remain closed until Monday, according to the restaurant.