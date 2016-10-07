Arkansas man accused of raping boy multiple times, records show

A Pope County man is accused of raping a 6-year-old boy on several occasions last year, according to court documents filed Friday.

Jonathan Johnson, 25, of Hector faces charges of rape, a class Y felony, and second-degree sexual assault, a class B felony.

The Pope County sheriff's office and Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children division received a report of sexual assault involving a child Dec. 23, 2015, according to the affidavit filed this week in Pope County Circuit Court.

That report included the boy, now 7 years old, stating that Johnson had inappropriately touched him before pulling down his pants and raping him.

The boy also told authorities that Johnson had engaged in such conduct several times since he turned 6 years old and "since it had been cold outside."

According to court records, the reported sexual assaults occurred between Sept. 1, 2015, and Dec. 23, 2015.

During an interview with an investigator, Johnson denied having sexual contact with the child.

A warrant for Johnson's arrest was issued Friday morning. His name did not appear in Pope County jail records as of that afternoon.

A class Y felony carries a penalty of 20 to 40 years or life in prison. On the class B felony charge, Johnson could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000.