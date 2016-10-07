Home /
Rider killed when motorcycle veers off Arkansas highway, hits tree
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 6:33 a.m.
An Arkansas motorcyclist died Thursday after the vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree, according to Arkansas State Police.
Ashton Keever, 25, of Hot Springs was driving a 2009 Kawasaki motorcycle on Arkansas 5 near the intersection of Nickel Bill James Road west of Benton, according to a police report.
Keever died after the motorcycle veered off the highway and ran into a tree at a high rate of speed around 5:12 p.m., state police said.
Police reported conditions at the time of the wreck as clear and dry.
Keever's death is the 403rd on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.
