Rider killed when motorcycle veers off Arkansas highway, hits tree

An Arkansas motorcyclist died Thursday after the vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree, according to Arkansas State Police.

Ashton Keever, 25, of Hot Springs was driving a 2009 Kawasaki motorcycle on Arkansas 5 near the intersection of Nickel Bill James Road west of Benton, according to a police report.

Keever died after the motorcycle veered off the highway and ran into a tree at a high rate of speed around 5:12 p.m., state police said.

Police reported conditions at the time of the wreck as clear and dry.

Keever's death is the 403rd on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.