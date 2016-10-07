Bielema urges fans to stir it up

— Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema and numerous Razorbacks have been urging Arkansas fans to start loud and stay loud Saturday at sold-out Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

"Should be a great environment, just from an appeal standpoint here at the University of Arkansas, as loud as we can make that crowd the better off we'll be," Bielema said. "I think our fans will be there in spirit quite a bit.

"Six o'clock game, so they should have a couple hours to get themselves ready with a good tailgate and get the game face on and nothing but respect for Alabama coming in and looking forward to a great competition."

Defensive tackle Taiwan Johnson posted on Twitter, "We need everyone in attendance to make Razorback Stadium the loudest it's ever been!!!! We need your support ! #WPS #BeatBama."