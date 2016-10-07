D-line target Troy James talks about upcoming official visit to Arkansas

Arkansas defensive line target Troy James talked about his upcoming official visit to Arkansas this weekend on Recruiting Thursday.

James, 6-3, 276 pounds, of Baton Rouge Madison Prep Academy, has approximately 20 scholarship offers, including ones from Arkansas, Kansas, North Carolina State, Wake Forest, SMU and Indiana.

He and his parents will arrive around noon Saturday. He talked about what he and his parents want to experience while in Fayetteville.