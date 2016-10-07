Unit of Riceland Foods' rice mill in Arkansas damaged in fire

A blaze Friday morning at the Riceland Foods rice mill in Jonesboro was quickly contained at the plant's dust collecting unit, according to the fire department.

Authorities responded shortly before 7 a.m. to the fire at 216 N. Gee St. and were able to put it out within an hour, Jonesboro Fire Chief Kevin Miller told Arkansas Online.

Miller said that while the fire looked large from a distance given the mill’s size, the fire was confined to a small portion of the facility.

No one was reported injured in the blaze, which caused damage to the interior of the unit's main shell, he said.