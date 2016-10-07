Gunshots wound passenger in car in Little Rock

A Little Rock woman was shot in her lower back while riding in a car Wednesday night, according to a police report.

Police found Genaka Collins, 22, sitting in the passenger seat of a car with a gunshot wound in her lower back, police said. Paramedics transported Collins to Baptist Health Medical Center, police said.

Police were dispatched to the scene at 11:25 p.m., according to the report.

A witness said she was driving in between the shooter's car and the vehicle Collins was riding in when they all turned onto West 28th Street from John Barrow Road, according to the report.

The witness told police she heard gunfire and turned around to see what appeared to be fire coming from a gun. The witness turned north onto Longcoy Street while the two other vehicles continued east, police said.

She continued to hear gunfire until the car the victim was in traveled back down West 28th Street and pulled into the driveway at 2811 Longcoy St., according to the report.

The two men involved in the shooting were described as black men, according to the report.