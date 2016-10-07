Home /
Police investigating homicide after Arkansas man fatally shot
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 10:29 a.m.
Hot Springs Police are investigating a shooting that killed a man Friday morning, according to a news release from the department.
Officers responded to the 600 block of 2nd Street around 7 a.m. and found Rodney Brown, 31, of Hot Springs suffering from a gunshot wound, police said in a news release.
Brown was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries later Friday morning, the release said.
Police are investigating the death as a homicide. Anyone with information should call the department at (501) 321-7789.
