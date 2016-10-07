• Klaas Haytema, 30, a Dutch tourist arrested in Mandalay, Burma, for interfering with a religious observance by unplugging an amplifier blasting a late-night Buddhist sermon that was keeping him awake, was sentenced to three months in prison doing hard labor.

• Nazi Paikidze, a grandmaster chess player ranked fourth in the U.S., said she is boycotting the Women's World Chess Championship set for February in Tehran, Iran, because of a law requiring all female players to wear a hijab, the headscarf used to cover a woman's head.

• Chris Owens, who runs Owens Truck Farm in Ashland, N.H., put up an "Official NH Voting Booth" sign on a decorative outhouse turned voting booth that includes manikins of Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, and toilets into which people can cast mock ballots.

• Kristina Edwards, a 35-year-old single mother of two, earned the thanks of bank officials by returning the extra money that popped out of a malfunctioning Wells Fargo bank ATM in Glenolden, Pa., when the machine spit out $380 when she only asked to withdraw $60.

• Jeff Meldrum, an Idaho professor who studies the Bigfoot legend, said it was "interesting" that a camera trained on an eagle's nest in Michigan recorded a dark figure walking on two legs on the ground below, adding it "doesn't offer much by way of compelling evidence."

• Gregory Mendoza 35, initially was arrested in Hobbs, N.M., for taking a doughnut without paying for it, police said, but remained in custody when authorities determined he was wanted on more serious charges, including cruelty to animals.

• The Rev. Kris von Maluski of St. Mary's Church in Newport, R.I., said officials are using a blueprint they found from 1937 to restore the church to "what we think it may have looked like" when John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Bouvier were married there in 1953.

• Joey Camacho, 40, a suspect in a fatal drive-by shooting in Massachusetts 11 years ago, was going by the name Gerald Torres when he was arrested by police after being pulled over for a traffic violation in Miami and his fingerprints linked him to the 2005 crime.

• Christopher Fuhrer, 30, of New York City, arrested Thursday on improper-burial and other charges, told police he kept his late grandmother's corpse wrapped in plastic bags for about five months in her home in Queens because he was afraid of losing his housing.

