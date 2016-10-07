U.S. researcher killed in Ethiopia

University of California, Davis, officials said that a postdoctoral researcher in the university's plant biology department was killed in Ethiopia when the vehicle she was riding in was struck by rocks thrown by protesters.

The university said in a statement Wednesday that Sharon Gray was in the East African country for a meeting about her research when she was killed Tuesday while traveling in a car in the outskirts of the capital, Addis Ababa.

The university said that what happened was unclear, but spokesman Andy Fell confirmed to the The Sacramento Bee that Gray was the American who the U.S. Embassy in Ethiopia confirmed was killed in an area that has seen months of deadly protests.

The university said another member of the plant biology department who was traveling with Gray was not injured and is headed home.

Gray is the first foreigner killed in the anti-government protests that have claimed the lives of hundreds of protesters since November 2015.

Gaza-bound boat of activists seized

ASHDOD, Israel -- A boat carrying 13 pro-Palestinian female activists was escorted to shore and docked at an Israeli port on Thursday after being intercepted by the navy while trying to break Israel's blockade of the Gaza Strip, the military said.

The military said the women on board, who included a Nobel peace laureate, "were transferred to the appropriate authorities for further processing."

Sabine Haddad, spokesman for Israel's Interior Ministry, said 11 of the passengers were being detained for 96 hours and would then be deported.

Haddad said the women were given the option to leave Israel before that time but they refused. The two other women, both journalists, were deported immediately and left Israel on Thursday morning.

The boat, docked in the port city of Ashdod, was sponsored by the international Freedom Flotilla Coalition, a collection of pro-Palestinian groups mostly based in Europe.

The Dutch-flagged boat was carrying 13 female activists from different countries, including Mairead Maguire, an Irish Nobel Peace Prize laureate. Organizers said the Israeli navy intercepted the boat about 40 miles from the Gaza coast Wednesday and took over the vessel without any resistance.

India: Camp fought off Kashmir rebels

SRINAGAR, India -- The Indian army said Thursday that it foiled an attack by suspected rebels on an army camp in Indian-controlled Kashmir and separately engaged three groups of militants near the de facto border with Pakistan in the disputed region, killing a total of seven suspected rebels.

Army spokesman Col. Rajesh Kalia said the militants fired at sentry posts and tried to enter the camp in the forested Langate area early Thursday. The camp is the local headquarters of the counterinsurgency military unit.

He said the soldiers repulsed the attack, killing the suspected rebels. Three automatic rifles and ammunition were recovered from their bodies, he said.

The army suffered no casualties, Kalia said.

