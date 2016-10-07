Judge keeps date for clerk's trial month before Election Day

CONWAY -- A judge ruled Thursday that Faulkner County Clerk Margaret Darter's felony trial will still begin Oct. 18, less than one month before the general election, unless the defense files a motion persuading him otherwise of the need for a delay.

If Darter is convicted of tampering with a public record, she would be removed from office under state law. The clerk's office oversees voter registration and vote tabulations.

Early voting in Arkansas begins Oct. 24. The general election is Nov. 8.

"You're talking about an election in less than a month," defense attorney Frank Shaw told Circuit Judge Charles Clawson Jr. during a hearing Thursday. If Darter is convicted "or under some cloud, the entire election may be" difficult to complete.

Darter, a Republican, seeks re-election. Challenging her is Democrat Penny McClung.

Darter was charged almost one year ago after an Arkansas State Police investigation into the handling of public officials' financial records by one or more employees in the clerk's office. She is accused of making some officials' statements of financial interest reflect a timely filing date even though the forms were submitted after the legal deadline.

Prosecuting Attorney Cody Hiland, who requested the investigation, recused, and the case was assigned to Prosecuting Attorney Ken Casady's office in Saline County. Casady turned it over to Deputy Prosecutor Brian Clary.

Clawson denied Shaw's request to postpone the trial but said that if Shaw could submit new evidence providing ample reason for a delay, he would consider the request. Shaw said after court that he planned to do so.

Darter intends to testify in her own defense, Shaw said. He and co-counsel Lauren Elenbaas said Darter should be allowed to tell jurors that she would be removed from office if she's convicted. That information relates to Darter's credibility, they said.

Clary disagreed.

"All that does is engender sympathy for Mrs. Darter, but not evidence," Clary said. "I fail to see how informing the jury that she would be removed from office has any relevance to her credibility."

Clawson said the defense cannot bring up that issue during the guilt phase of the trial but that it can if Darter is convicted and there is a penalty, or sentencing, phase.

Still, Clawson did not formally rule on any motions regarding whether that and other evidence can be presented at trial. He said he would rule by the close of business today.

Clary said he wanted the court to know that the defense has rejected two plea offers. Under the first offer, made early in the case, Darter would have pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor, resigned and paid court costs, he said. Under the second offer, made this week, Darter would have pleaded guilty to a felony, have been given probation and paid court costs.

Shaw said the first offer was rejected because it expired on the date of her arraignment last year, well before he had all of the discovery, or shared evidence. He said the second offer was rejected because Darter would have had to resign and couldn't take office again even if voters re-elect her in November.

Shaw said the defense had offered to have Darter plead guilty to a misdemeanor, obstruction of government operations. Under that proposal, which the prosecution rejected, Shaw said, Darter would resign immediately but remain on the ballot and could take office again if she's re-elected.

"What's wrong with letting the voters decide?" Shaw said.

Shaw argued in court that he had recently received new evidence indicating that someone had redacted Justice of the Peace Steve Goode's name from an email about the allegations. Shaw said he wanted to know "who redacted it and why."

An Arkansas Democrat-Gazette request in June 2015 for emails exchanged between Darter and justices of the peace showed a Feb. 27, 2015, email that Darter sent telling them that they should file their statements immediately and that she would "hand file them for January 31st." It showed that all 13 Quorum Court members received the email, not just 12 as had appeared in the document released earlier that week.

An email that Hiland's office released earlier that same week in June 2015 had redacted the email addresses of the justices of the peace. The redaction left no reference to Goode, even though the email also went to him.

"All personal email addresses for the county officials were redacted from the email, while individual names were left unredacted," Hiland said at the time. "Mr. Goode's was the only official who wasn't listed individually [by name] on the [original] email; however, for some reason his email was listed twice and redacted."

