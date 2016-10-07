Home /
'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' on hold after robbery
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:00 a.m.
LOS ANGELES — The E! Network has shut down production on Keeping Up with the Kardashians since Kim Kardashian West was held up in Paris.
A spokesman for the network tells Variety that "Kim's well-being is our core focus right now" and "no decision has been made as to when production will resume."
E! said in a statement Monday that the show wasn't filming at the time of the robbery.
Police in Paris say they are investigating the heist in which armed robbers forced their way into a private residence where Kardashian was staying, tied her up and locked her in a bathroom, then stole $10 million worth of jewelry.
No arrests have been made.
