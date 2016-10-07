Subscribe Register Login

Friday, October 07, 2016, 11:12 a.m.
'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' on hold after robbery

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:00 a.m.

in-a-wednesday-april-15-2015-file-photo-kim-kardashian-attends-a-photocall-to-launch-hair-products-in-paris

PHOTO BY AP / JACQUES BRINON

In a Wednesday, April 15 2015 file photo, Kim Kardashian attends a photocall to launch hair products in Paris.

LOS ANGELES — The E! Network has shut down production on Keeping Up with the Kardashians since Kim Kardashian West was held up in Paris.

A spokesman for the network tells Variety that "Kim's well-being is our core focus right now" and "no decision has been made as to when production will resume."

E! said in a statement Monday that the show wasn't filming at the time of the robbery.

Police in Paris say they are investigating the heist in which armed robbers forced their way into a private residence where Kardashian was staying, tied her up and locked her in a bathroom, then stole $10 million worth of jewelry.

No arrests have been made.

