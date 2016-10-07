LR youth-home proposer drops request for permit

A woman withdrew her request for a permit to operate a youth group home on South Pulaski Street one day before the Little Rock Planning Commission was set to vote on it.

Trina Johnson withdrew her application Wednesday, the same day a story in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette detailed opposition to her proposal.

Johnson wanted to open Johnson Group Care Facility at 1102 S. Pulaski St. and house up to 16 youths ages 12 to 17.

The children would have been referred to the 2,912-square-foot home by the state Children and Family Services Division, the courts, churches or a child's parent or guardian.

The city's zoning administrator, Monte Moore, said Thursday that Johnson called him Wednesday to say she was withdrawing her request for a special permit, but didn't say why. She must wait at least one year to take the request back to the Planning Commission, Moore said.

The city's Planning and Development Department's staff recommendation to the Planning Commission was to deny Johnson a permit.

In addition to the children, up to three workers would be on the property at any given time, according to her proposal.

The city said it thought the proposed occupancy was too "institutional in scale" given the residential neighborhood the building is located in, adding that a youth home would have an adverse effect on the surrounding properties.

Neighbors wrote to the city expressing similar concerns. Some said it would "bring disturbance of safety and peace of mind," and others said they would fear for the safety of their own children if the home were allowed to operate.

Johnson was proposing that youths at the home be provided recreational and art therapy, as well as be taught coping skills, positive habits, motivation, success, self-esteem, relationship building, boundaries and goal setting.

There would have been individual and group counseling sessions by a licensed therapist, medical management by a psychiatrist and medical physician, and case manager visits, her proposal said.

