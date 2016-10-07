Man acquitted of illegally shooting bear on his back deck

OAKLAND, Md. — A western Maryland man has been acquitted of illegally shooting a black bear that appeared on the deck of his home.

The bear was paralyzed with a .22-caliber bullet in its spine and had to be euthanized.

Fifty-three-year-old David Wall of Oakland was charged with hunting out of season, but a judge concluded that he did not intend to harm the bear, according to a report in the Cumberland Times-News.

Wall told the Department of Natural Resources Police that he fired through a partly open sliding door in an attempt to scare the animal off his back deck on the night of May 16.

The police said they responded to a call from Wall the next day and found the wounded bear surrounded by three yearling bears.