Man gets 6 years in prison for abandoning pit bulls

HEADLAND, Ala. — A pit bull owner in Alabama has been sentenced to six years in prison for animal cruelty.

The Dothan Eagle reported that Henry County sheriff's investigators discovered five emaciated pit bulls and the half-eaten body of a sixth at a home where 26-year-old Quenton Eugene Mathis lived. His wife, Ashley Nicole Mathis, faces similar charges. Authorities found the animals when they came to take custody of their 4-year-old son and found nobody home.

Defense attorney Cada Carter said Mathis pleaded guilty Thursday and was taken into custody after the hearing because he tested positive for marijuana in court. Carter said they've asked for probation; the judge will rule next month.