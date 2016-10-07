Man robbed of $10 outside Little Rock fast-food restaurant, police say

Little Rock police say a robber stole money from a man early Thursday outside a local Rally’s fast-food restaurant.

In a report, authorities said the robbery occurred around 2:30 a.m. when Leroy Kidd, 42, of Little Rock was visiting with a female, whose age was not known, behind the eatery's downtown location at 712 Broadway.

Kidd told police that a robber, whose identity was not known, drove up to the restaurant and stopped near them, reaching for what Kidd believed to be a pistol.

The robber then told Kidd to "get away from his girl" and threatened to shoot him before the female got into the passenger side of the vehicle, according to police.

Authorities said that a short time later, the robber took $10 out of Kidd's hand and left the scene.