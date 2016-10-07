Menacing Matthew marches on

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- Hurricane Matthew pelted Florida with heavy rain late Thursday as the center of the deadly storm steamed toward the coast with winds of 130 mph. Across the nation's Southeast, 2 million people were warned to flee inland.

It is the most powerful storm to threaten the Atlantic coast in a decade.

"This storm's a monster," Gov. Rick Scott warned as it started lashing the state with periodic heavy rains and squalls around nightfall. He added, "I'm going to pray for everybody's safety."

As it moved north in the evening, Matthew stayed about 100 miles off south Florida's coast, sparing 4.4 million people in the Miami and Fort Lauderdale areas from its strongest winds.

"We were lucky this time," Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said.

By Thursday night, more than 80,000 homes and businesses were without electricity. Streets in Vero Beach were partially covered with water, and hotel guests in Orlando were told to stay inside.

The lobby of the Loews Sapphire Falls Resort in Orlando was crowded with people and pets, including dogs occasionally snapping at one another. Some meals were served buffet style, while other people waited more than two hours for a pizza delivery.

Early today, Matthew was expected to blow ashore north of Palm Beach County, which has about 1.4 million people, and then slowly push north for the next 12 hours along the Interstate 95 corridor through Cape Canaveral and Jacksonville, according to the Miami-based National Hurricane Center.

Forecasters said Matthew would then probably hug the coast of Georgia and South Carolina over the weekend before veering out to sea -- perhaps even looping back toward Florida in the middle of next week as a tropical storm.

The hurricane picked up wind speed as it closed in on Florida, growing from a Category 3 to a Category 4 by Thursday morning.

Forecasters said it could dump up to 15 inches of rain in some spots and cause a storm surge of 9 feet or more.

They said the biggest threat to the Southeast would not be the punishing winds -- which newer buildings can withstand -- but the surge of seawater expected to wash over coastal communities along a 500-mile stretch from south Florida to Charleston, S.C.

Millions of people in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina were told to evacuate their homes, and interstate highways were turned into one-way routes out to speed the exodus. Florida's evacuation order alone accounted for roughly 1.5 million people.

"The storm has already killed people. We should expect the same impact in Florida," Scott warned.

Governors in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina declared states of emergency.

Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal ordered a mandatory evacuation of the entire Georgia coast, affecting more than 500,000 people. The Georgia coast hasn't had a hurricane evacuation since 1999, when it narrowly escaped being hit by Floyd.

"We have a house that sits right here on the water, and we kind of said goodbye to it thinking that, you know, the house ... might not be here when we get back," said Jennifer Banker, a resident of Georgia's St. Simons Island. "You know, we pray a lot and trust God to provide."

On Thursday, North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory said at a briefing that while he's optimistic, given the latest forecasts, the storm will likely still cause flooding and power failures in southeastern counties. The state is moving most of its swift-water rescue teams into those parts of the state, McCrory said, in anticipation of heavy flooding.

President Barack Obama declared a state of emergency for Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina, freeing up federal money and personnel to protect lives and property.

As of 10 p.m. Central time, Matthew was 125 miles southeast of Cape Canaveral, moving northwest at 13 mph.

Inland closings

Many boarded up their homes and businesses and left them to the mercy of the storm.

"We're not going to take any chances on this one," said Daniel Myras, who struggled to find enough plywood to protect his restaurant, the Cruisin Cafe, two blocks from the Daytona Beach boardwalk.

He added: "A lot of people here, they laugh, and say they've been through storms before, and they're not worried. But I think this is the one that's going to give us a wake-up call."

The Fort Lauderdale airport shut down, and the Orlando airport planned to do so, as well. Airlines canceled more than 3,000 flights scheduled for Thursday and today, many of them in or out of Miami and Fort Lauderdale.

Amtrak suspended train service between Miami and New York, and cruise lines rerouted ships to avoid the storm, which in some cases will mean more days at sea.

In inland Orlando, Walt Disney World, Universal Studios and SeaWorld announced Thursday that they were closing early.

At the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, NASA no longer has to worry about rolling space shuttles back from the launch pad to the hangar because of hurricanes, since the shuttle fleet is now retired. But the spaceflight company SpaceX was concerned about the storm's effect on its leased seaside pad.

As people hurried to higher ground, authorities in South Carolina said a motorist died Wednesday after being shot by deputies in a gunbattle that began when he sped away from a checkpoint along a storm evacuation route.

The last Category 3 storm or stronger to hit the U.S. was Wilma in October 2005. It sliced across Florida with 120 mph winds, killing five people and causing an estimated $21 billion in damage.

Some coastal residents this time have decided to take their chances and stay.

"We boarded up our house, and I boarded up my store," Deborah Whyte said at Florida's Jupiter Beach Park. "And we're just hunkering down and waiting for it."

Bottled water was scarce at many stores. Bread and canned goods were disappearing quickly.

Barbara Browning of Oviedo said she got some of the last loaves of bread at Wal-Mart.

"I'm not too worried about the storm, but we could lose power and who knows how long it would take to get that back on," Browning said.

At a Home Depot near Stirling Road in Hollywood -- between Miami and Fort Lauderdale in Florida's Broward County -- two employees secured seven sturdy pieces of plywood to the roof of black Hyundai sedan.

"It took us about three hours to get in and out," Alex Ozenaski said outside the store. "We had just moved to south Florida when Hurricane Wilma hit in 2005. We weren't prepared. This time, we are almost prepared."

Among the coastal communities in danger are two of the South's most historic cities, with many beautifully maintained antebellum homes: Charleston, S.C., which got slammed by Hurricane Hugo in 1989, and Savannah, Ga., which last took a direct hit from a hurricane in 1898.

"Hurricane Matthew is a storm not to be messed with," Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach said. "If you decide to ride it out, do not expect us to be there to help you."

Darcy O'Connor, a restaurant owner who lives in a row house in Savannah, said she and most of her neighbors were not evacuating.

O'Connor noted that her home, built in 1883, has weathered hurricanes before: "Half the windows, if you look, still have the original glass. So that tells you something."

