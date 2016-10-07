More than 40 visitors scheduled for Alabama game

Arkansas is expected to host five official visitors along with an impressive list of unofficial visitors in the 2017 and 2018 class.

"We have 40 guys with [scholarship] offers coming," Arkansas director of recruiting E.K. Franks said. "That's major FBS offers. Not just everyday offers. That's not counting us. We haven't offered them all."

Junior linebacker Bumper Pool of Lucas (Texas) Lovejoy, senior defensive end Noah Curtis of Delray Beach (Fla.) American Heritage, and senior cornerback Chevin Calloway and sophomore safety Brian Williams of Dallas Bishop Dunne are some with offers from the Hogs that are expected to attend.

Several commitments are also expected to visit, including cornerback Jarques McClellion of Delray Beach American Heritage, offensive lineman Kirby Adcock of Nashville, running back Chase Hayden of Collierville (Tenn.) St. George's Independent, safety Derrick Munson of Metairie (La.) Rummel, athlete Jarrod Barnes of Cabot, receiver Koilan Jackson of Joe T. Robinson, cornerback Jordon Curtis of Jenks, Okla., and athlete De'Vion Warren of Monroe (La.) Oauchita Parish.

The Hogs also will host several top junior prospects from Oklahoma.

"I think we have almost all of them showing up that have offers in that state for 2018," Franks said. "The names you'll see on our campus this weekend is awesome."

The official visitors are Kansas defensive line commitment Troy James, 6-3, 276, of Baton Rouge Madison Prep Academy and Oklahoma State defensive end commitment Nelson Mbanasor, 6-3, 265 pounds, 4.9 of Pflugerville (Texas) Hendrickson.

Two Arkansas commitments, linebacker Josh Paul, 6-2, 205, 4.76 of New Orleans De La Salle and running back Maleek Williams, 5-11, 215 pounds, 4.42 of Punta Gorda (Fla.) Charlotte round out the list.

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com

Sports on 10/07/2016