• Sean Hannity has hurled what many of his Fox News Channel viewers would consider an insult at colleague Megyn Kelly: He accused her of being a Hillary Clinton supporter. Hannity reacted by Twitter on Wednesday night after Kelly had a segment on her show about the presidential candidates tightly controlling press access. She noted that Republican Donald Trump "will go on Hannity and pretty much only Hannity and will not venture out to unsafe spaces these days." Hannity responded on Twitter, writing, "u should be mad at HillaryClinton. Clearly you support her. And realDonaldTrump did talk to u." When another Twitter user told Hannity he should stand by his colleagues, the host said, "Sure. When they stand by me." Trump has been a frequent Fox guest in recent months, particularly on Hannity and the morning Fox & Friends show. Hannity, a conservative talk-show host, has said he supports Trump and has given him campaign advice. He appeared in a Trump campaign video without his network's knowledge, but was told not to do that again. Trump's rocky road with Kelly, dating from the first GOP primary debate in summer 2015, is well-documented. He did appear as an interview subject on a Fox broadcast network special done by Kelly in the spring. Kelly had no response to Hannity on social media. Fox representatives had no immediate response to requests for comment Thursday.

• The 25-year-old rapper Fetty Wap said he brought about $165,000 in cash to a New Jersey municipal building where he admitted to charges including driving with tinted windows and a suspended license. Fetty Wap, whose name is Willie Maxwell II, was ordered to pay $360 in fines. The Paterson native appeared in a Cedar Grove court on Wednesday with wads of cash sticking out of his pockets. Maxwell also pleaded guilty to failing to replace lost, destroyed or defaced license plates and a false burglar alarm that went off at his home more than twice. Maxwell's attorney says his client has applied for a medical exemption for the tinted windows. He says Maxwell, who's blind in one eye because of a childhood eye affliction, has glaucoma.

A Section on 10/07/2016