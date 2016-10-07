NFL tight end says he found chicken head in order from Buffalo Wild Wings

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Packers tight end Jared Cook got an unappetizing surprise in his order of chicken wings last week — a fried chicken head.

Cook says he found the head Tuesday as he was eating a carry-out order from Buffalo Wild Wings. He said Friday that he was eating his first wing when he saw the head and "immediately spit my food out."

He returned his order to the restaurant. The story got attention Friday after he posted a picture of the head on Twitter. The restaurant chain said it takes food preparation seriously and has reached out to Cook and its suppliers for more information.

Cook said he's not sure he'll give up his favorite food, but: "My wife is a vegetarian, and she's strongly encouraging I become one now."