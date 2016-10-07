Nostalgia gone for Hogs coach who played for Crimson Tide

— Arkansas defensive line coach Rory Segrest was an offensive lineman on Alabama's 1992 national championship team before an injury ended his playing career.

He became a student coach and graduate assistant for the Tide and earned a health care management degree in 1996.

Segrest said he doesn't get nostalgic anymore about his Alabama days considering it will be the fifth time he's faced the Tide, including two years as an Auburn graduate assistant and three times with the Razorbacks.

"I guess maybe I would if it was my first time," Segrest said. "But I've been able to coach against Alabama a few times now. Obviously it's the alma mater, but at the same time, it's the next opponent."