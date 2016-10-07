Opponents and college coaches noticing Bryant's Marvin Moody

Bryant linebacker Marvin Moody is having an outstanding senior season, and opponents and college coaches are taking notice.

“He’s had an exceptional year,” Bryant Coach Buck James said. “The other teams are knowing where he’s lined up as they come to the line of scrimmage. He’s been force for us from the standpoint of making plays. He’s averaging over 10 tackles a game.”

Moody, 6-3, 210 pounds, has recorded 51 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, a quarterback hurry and 4 pass breakups this season. He had 22 tackles while blocking a punt and recovering it for a score in a 41-27 victory over Little Rock Catholic last week.

Defense isn’t his only forte.

“He plays on most of our special teams, and he’s on our goal-line package on offense,” James said. “He’s a leader, he’s a good student, he’s a good person. I think he has all of the intangibles.”

He attended an Arkansas summer camp and was one of the best linebackers on hand. The Hogs are one of several schools evaluating Moody, who's committed to Central Arkansas. Missouri, Memphis and Louisiana-Monroe are also taking a hard look.

“We’re getting more coaches to call and check and see what his status is,” James said. “That’s what you expect this time of the year with a guy that’s putting up the numbers and has the body build that he has.”

James said Moody is an every-down linebacker with the ability to play the run and pass.

“He has a knack to get to the football,” James said. “He can cover like a corner. We use him a lot to cover as well.”