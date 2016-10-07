Home /
State Fair to again offer free lunchtime admission, parking during work week
By Emma Pettit
The Arkansas State Fair will again feature free weekday admission and parking during lunch hours.
The Outlets of Little Rock said in a statement that its sponsorship will allow people to park and attend the fair for free Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The fair begins runs Oct. 14-23.
The festival is held at the Arkansas State Fair Complex at 2600 Howard St. in Little Rock.
Information on fair activities and events can be found at www.arkansasstatefair.com.
