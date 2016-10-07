Subscribe Register Login

Friday, October 07, 2016, 1:14 p.m.
State Fair to again offer free lunchtime admission, parking during work week

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 12:22 p.m.

the-76th-annual-arkansas-state-fair-oct-9-18-2015-in-little-rock-photos-by-sydney-frames

The 76th annual Arkansas State Fair Oct. 9-18.  2015, in Little Rock. Photos by Sydney Frames

The Arkansas State Fair will again feature free weekday admission and parking during lunch hours.

The Outlets of Little Rock said in a statement that its sponsorship will allow people to park and attend the fair for free Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The fair begins runs Oct. 14-23.

The festival is held at the Arkansas State Fair Complex at 2600 Howard St. in Little Rock.

Information on fair activities and events can be found at www.arkansasstatefair.com.

