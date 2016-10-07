Subscribe Register Login

Friday, October 07, 2016, 1:17 p.m.
PHOTO: Miniature horse visits patients inside Arkansas health and rehabilitation center

The Sentinel-Record/Richard Rasmussen

Resident Jessie Roe pets Dozier, a miniature horse, on Thursday at Village Health and Rehabilitation in Hot Springs. Cockrell’s Country Critters out of Cabot took Dozier and a variety of other animals to the facility for a petting zoo event. Dozier and a kangaroo named Rudy Roo Roo visited some residents in their rooms.

