Home /
PHOTO: Miniature horse visits patients inside Arkansas health and rehabilitation center
This article was published today at 12:00 p.m.
Resident Jessie Roe pets Dozier, a miniature horse, on Thursday at Village Health and Rehabilitation in Hot Springs. Cockrell’s Country Critters out of Cabot took Dozier and a variety of other animals to the facility for a petting zoo event. Dozier and a kangaroo named Rudy Roo Roo visited some residents in their rooms.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: PHOTO: Miniature horse visits patients inside Arkansas health and rehabilitation center
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.