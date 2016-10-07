Subscribe Register Login

Friday, October 07, 2016, 11:10 a.m.
PHOTO: Stork hides in zoo bathroom to duck hurricane

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 10:35 a.m.

This Oct. 6, 2016, photo provided by the St. Augustine Alligator Farm and Zoological Park shows a marabou stork in a restroom at the facility in St. Augustine, Fla. The zoo said it moved all of its birds and mammals inside ahead of Hurricane Matthew's arrival. (Gen Anderson/St. Augustine Alligator Farm and Zoological Park via AP)

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Humans aren't the only ones hunkering down as Hurricane Matthew batters Florida. A stork has apparently found refuge in a zoo bathroom.

The St. Augustine Alligator Farm and Zoological Park has shared a photo of a marabou stork inside a bathroom at the facility. The zoo's Facebook page jokes in the caption, "no species discrimination in this bathroom!"

The stork isn't the only animal taking cover from the storm. The zoo also shared photos of young alligators swimming indoors in plastic tubs and other birds walking around freely inside a building.

The zoo says it has moved all of its birds and mammals inside.

