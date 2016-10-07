Home /
PHOTO: Stork hides in zoo bathroom to duck hurricane
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:35 a.m.
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Humans aren't the only ones hunkering down as Hurricane Matthew batters Florida. A stork has apparently found refuge in a zoo bathroom.
The St. Augustine Alligator Farm and Zoological Park has shared a photo of a marabou stork inside a bathroom at the facility. The zoo's Facebook page jokes in the caption, "no species discrimination in this bathroom!"
The stork isn't the only animal taking cover from the storm. The zoo also shared photos of young alligators swimming indoors in plastic tubs and other birds walking around freely inside a building.
The zoo says it has moved all of its birds and mammals inside.
