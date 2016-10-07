Sheriff's office: Arkansas man finds profanity mowed into lawn

A Jonesboro man discovered Thursday morning someone had vandalized his property not with spray paint or a marker but with a lawn mower, said Craighead County sheriff's office criminal investigator John Varner.

The 69-year-old man told police the words "F*** You" had been mowed into the yard in front of his shop building near his house on County Road 333, Varner said.

The man told the sheriff's office that he did not know when the incident happened.

The victim had no idea who would have done this or why, Varner said. He asked deputies to document the vandalism and increase the patrol around his place.

Varner said that deputies were advised to keep a lookout around the man's property.